Companies in Vietnam struggle to recruit staff at professional level: report

HANOI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) --:Many companies in Vietnam have had difficulty hiring human resources at the professional level this year, mainly due to their skill set requirements, local media reported on Monday, citing a recent report.

About 83 percent of companies surveyed in the Southeast Asian country face challenges in recruiting at the professional level, 18 percent at the executive level and 60 percent at the management level, Vietnam news reported.

The Primary issue was their skill set requirements, with 74 percent of companies saying they were unable to find people with the right skills at the right price and 64 percent saying there are fewer qualified ready-to-hire candidates in the market, the newspaper cited a report by Talentnet Corporation and Mercer.

About 49 percent of employees cited a lack of growth opportunities and clear career paths, while 49 percent of organizations struggled with non-competitive salary structures.

Due to a scarcity of talent and intense competition, businesses are willing to offer generous bonuses to attract top management talents, the report said.