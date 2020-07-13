Complete shutdown, restrictions observe Kashmir Martyrs' Day in IOK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Complete shutdown, marked by curfew-like restrictions, was observed across the Kashmir Valley in the memory of the 90th Kashmir Martyrs' Day, on Monday (today).

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the strike has been given by the veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and Mirwaiz-led Hurriyat forum with an aim to attract the attention of the world towards the peaceful and just resolution of the Kashmir dispute and to put an end to the repression led by India's fascist government of Narendra Modi against the Kashmiri people and Hurriyat leaders.

Curfew-like restrictions have been imposed by the Delhi-run government in Srinagar and other parts of the Kashmir valley to prevent anti-India protests and rallies and a march towards Mazar-e-Shuhada, Naqshband Sahib in Srinagar.

Barricades have been placed near historic clock tower in Lal Chowk, Srinagar, while the forcers' personnel deployed in strength to prevent the march.

Almost all Hurriyat leaders and activists including Syed Ali Gilani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq are either languishing in jails or under house detention. Tehreek-e-Hurriyat Chairman, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and several Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists were arrested, yesterday.

It was on the 13th of July 1931 when the troops of Dogra Maharaja had killed 22 Kashmiris, one after another, who had turned up in thousands outside Central Jail in Srinagar during the court proceedings against one Abdul Qadeer who had asked Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

It was time for Namaz-e-Zuhr when a young man started the call for prayers (Azaan) but was shot dead by the Maharaja's soldiers. Thus, 22 youth sacrificed their lives till the completion of Azaan.