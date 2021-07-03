Complete US withdrawal from Afghanistan by 'end of August': White House

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan will be finalized by the end of next month, the White House said Friday.

"We expect it to be completed by the end of August," press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters.

President Joe Biden had set a deadline of September 11 for the final pullout of the few remaining troops following 20 years of war, and a US defense official confirmed earlier Friday that all US troops had left Bagram Air Base, the biggest in Afghanistan.