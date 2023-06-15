Comprehensive dataset released to help study Asian paleoclimate change

LANZHOU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :A comprehensive dataset of luminescence ages and proxy indexes of loess-paleosol deposits across Asia has recently been released, helping Asian paleoclimate-change study, according to Lanzhou University.

Led by Professor Li Guoqiang at Lanzhou University, the dataset joined the efforts of researchers from a dozen institutions globally. It has been released on China's National Tibetan Plateau Data Center for researchers to download for free, said Lanzhou University.

Climate change in Asia is jointly influenced by different climate systems of westerlies and monsoons with significant regional differences.

The dataset summarizes the luminescence dating and paleoclimate proxy indicator data of 128 loess-paleosol profiles spanning from northwest Iran to northeast China.

The luminescence dating data includes 1,785 quartz age data and 1,038 potassium feldspar age data and calculated parameter data, as well as high-resolution age-depth model data of 38 loess-paleosol sequences.

The dataset is the most detailed luminescence dating and paleoclimate proxy indicator data for Asian loess that has been released so far. It will provide data support for analyzing the formation era, sedimentary processes, and mechanisms of the Asian loess-paleosol sequence, Li said.