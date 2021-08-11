UrduPoint.com

Computer Security Firm Norton Buys Avast For Over $8 Bn

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 11:40 AM

Computer security firm Norton buys Avast for over $8 bn

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :US cyber security giant NortonLifeLock has agreed to buy Czech rival Avast for more than $8 billion (6.7 billion Euros) to create a leading cyber consumer business, the pair announced Wednesday.

"This transaction is a huge step forward for consumer cyber safety and will ultimately enable us to achieve our vision to protect and empower people to live their digital lives safely," Norton chief executive Vincent Pilette said in a joint statement.

