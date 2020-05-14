UrduPoint.com
CONCACAF To Reschedule Men's Under-20 Championship

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:10 AM

CONCACAF to reschedule men's Under-20 championship

Miami, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :CONCACAF has suspended its men's Under-20 Championships scheduled to conclude with group and knockout rounds in Honduras June 20-July 5, the region's governing body said Wednesday.

Qualifying matches for the event had already taken place in February, but the governing body for North and Central America and the Caribbean said in a statement that continuing concerns over the coronavirus pandemic had prompted officials to postpone.

"The health and welfare of everyone involved in our sport is our first priority and we continue to monitor and follow the guidance provided by governments and public health authorities across our region," the statement said.

"Given the ongoing uncertainty about when football can resume, we have made the decision to suspend the 2020 CONCACAF Men's Under-20 Championships, scheduled to take place in Honduras between June 20th and July 5th.

"We will continue to discuss with our Member Associations, FIFA and other stakeholders proposals to reorganize our competitions so we are well prepared when our sport can safely resume in the future."

