UrduPoint.com

Concern Over Virus Outbreak In Australia Indigenous Communities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:30 AM

Concern over virus outbreak in Australia Indigenous communities

Sydney, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :There is "enormous concern" over a coronavirus outbreak in vulnerable Australian Indigenous communities, authorities said Tuesday, prompting them to deploy military personnel to deliver vaccines to the largely unjabbed population.

A Delta variant outbreak that began in Sydney two months ago has spread to western New South Wales state in recent days, with health officials saying most of the 116 cases detected in the area so far were among Aboriginal people.

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian said the outbreak was of "enormous concern", with the Outback region under lockdown orders in an attempt to curb transmission.

It is the first significant outbreak among the remote Aboriginal communities since the pandemic began, and has sparked fears for a population widely believed to be more vulnerable to Covid-19.

At least five teams of military health specialists will head to the area from Wednesday to boost local vaccination efforts, Australia's health minister Greg Hunt said.

"They'll support vaccination but where swabbing or other activities are required they're highly mobile, highly flexible and highly trained," he said.

Just 15 percent of Indigenous people across Australia have been fully vaccinated -- falling to less than 8 percent in remote outbreak hotspots -- according to officials.

That is despite the population being identified as a priority for early vaccinations when Australia's sluggish vaccine roll-out began late February.

Facing questions over whether it had failed in its duty to inoculate Aboriginal Australians, the conservative government said some previously did not seek vaccinations because they felt secure living in remote areas.

"This has now changed and it's a game changer, and that's why we're seeing the stepping up," said Minister for Indigenous Australians Ken Wyatt.

Hunt said civilian emergency health teams would also be sent to the region to support local clinics, some of which state officials have said are short-staffed.

Additional measures are being put in place to airlift anyone requiring intensive hospital treatment to bigger towns or cities.

Australia won global praise for its early pandemic response but strict border closures have struggled to keep out the highly transmissible Delta variant amid low vaccination rates.

The outbreak that began in Sydney has grown to more than 8,600 cases since mid-June, taking the national total to more than 39,000 cases so far during the pandemic.

More than half the country's 25 million people are currently under stay-at-home orders, including Sydney where residents have been in lockdown for two months.

Related Topics

Australia Mobile Sydney Wales February Border From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 17th August 2021

2 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

Chief of Staff meets Omani officials

10 hours ago
 Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

11 hours ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

11 hours ago
 UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, ..

UN Security Council Calls for Ending Hostilities, Creating Union Government in A ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.