Concussion substitute bowls India to victory

Canberra, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Concussion substitute Yuzvendra Chahal took three crucial wickets as India beat Australia by 11 runs to win the opening T20 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Friday.

Chahal came into the side after batting hero Ravindra Jadeja was ruled to have suffered concussion when he was hit on the helmet during his match-turning 44 not out.

Chahal then took the key wickets of Australian captain Aaron Finch, Steve Smith and Matthew Wade as Australia fell short in the run chase.

"Concussion replacements are a strange thing, today it worked for us, maybe another time we wouldn't have found a like-for-like," Indian captain Virat Kohli said after the game.

"He came in and bowled really well. The pitch offered him enough. We showed character to fight back." The substitution was controversial as Jadeja had earlier suffered an apparent hamstring strain while running between the wickets and went on to score freely after being hit, before being withdrawn between the innings.

But Finch accepted the decision.

"They let us know their doctor had ruled Jadeja out with concussion, and you aren't going to overrule medical advice," Finch said.