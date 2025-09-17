- Home
Condolence Meeting To Honor Prof. Cemer Vellani, Dr. Tanveer Zubairi Held At PMA House
Umer Jamshaid Published September 17, 2025 | 10:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2025) The Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Pakistan (SOGP) and the Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Karachi on Wednesday jointly held a condolence meeting at PMA House, Sir Aga Khan III Road, to pay tribute to two distinguished members of the medical fraternity, Prof. Camer Vellani and Dr. Tanveer Zubairi.
The solemn gathering was attended by senior members, colleagues, and friends of the departed, who came together to honor their legacy and invaluable contributions to the field of medicine.
Prof. Camer Vellani was remembered as a phenomenal teacher, mentor, and brilliant physician who served with compassion and dedication, leaving a profound impact on generations of medical professionals and patients alike.
Dr.
Tanveer Zubairi, the senior-most female Radiologist and founder of the Dr. Tanveer Zubairi Ultrasound Clinic, was hailed for her pioneering contributions in the field of radiology and her devoted service to the medical community.
During the meeting, Dr. Shabeen Naz Masood General Secretary, SOGP, Dr. Shoaib Sobani President, PMA Karachi, Dr. Aftab Ahmed General Secretary, PMA Karachi, Dr. Ismail Memon, and Dr. Mirza Ali Azhar shared their heartfelt reflections, acknowledging the immense loss to the medical profession and offering their condolences to the bereaved families.
The session concluded with prayers for the departed souls, reaffirming the collective commitment of the medical community to carry forward their legacy of excellence, compassion, and service.
