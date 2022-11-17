UrduPoint.com

Confessed Istanbul Bomber Tells Police How She Joined PKK/PYD Terror Group

Sumaira FH Published November 17, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Confessed Istanbul bomber tells police how she joined PKK/PYD terror group

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Ahlam Albashir, the terrorist who confessed to planting a bomb on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul on Sunday, told the Turkish police she had joined the PKK/PYD through her boyfriend, who is also a member of the terrorist organization.

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office continued on Thursday its investigation into the weekend bombing that claimed six lives and injured 81 others, two of them critically, said security sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Albashir said that she lost touch with her boyfriend, but she has maintained her connection with the terror group ever since.

Security forces determined that Ferhat H, the owner of the workshop in Istanbul's Esenler district, where Albashir and fugitive suspect Bilal H. stayed together, was also linked to the terrorist organization.

Ferhat H. made terrorist propaganda through his social media account and hosted Albashir and Bilal H. in his house upon instructions by the terror group, the sources said.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Social Media Istanbul Sunday Media

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

36 minutes ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

46 minutes ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

50 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

55 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

60 minutes ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.