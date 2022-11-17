Confessed Istanbul bomber tells police how she joined PKK/PYD terror group

ISTANBUL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Ahlam Albashir, the terrorist who confessed to planting a bomb on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul on Sunday, told the Turkish police she had joined the PKK/PYD through her boyfriend, who is also a member of the terrorist organization.

Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office continued on Thursday its investigation into the weekend bombing that claimed six lives and injured 81 others, two of them critically, said security sources on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Albashir said that she lost touch with her boyfriend, but she has maintained her connection with the terror group ever since.

Security forces determined that Ferhat H, the owner of the workshop in Istanbul's Esenler district, where Albashir and fugitive suspect Bilal H. stayed together, was also linked to the terrorist organization.

Ferhat H. made terrorist propaganda through his social media account and hosted Albashir and Bilal H. in his house upon instructions by the terror group, the sources said.