CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Australians' confidence in the federal government has soared during the corona-virus pandemic, a study has found.

Australian National University (ANU) researchers on Friday published the latest survey from its COVID Impact Monitoring Program, which has charted Australians' attitude and concerns throughout the pandemic.

The poll of almost 3,500 Australians found that confidence in the federal government has increased from 27.3 percent in January 2020 at the height of the Black Summer bushfire crisis to 54.3 percent a year later.

It marks a decline in government confidence from a peak of 59.9 percent in November 2020 but Nicholas Biddle, the co-author of the study from ANU's Center for Social Research Methods, said it remained much higher than prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Compared to January 2020, when much of the country was suffocating from smoke and battling deadly and destructive blazes, confidence in the federal government is much higher," he said in a media release.

"The pandemic has seen a major U-turn for the federal government when it comes to how voters view them.

"In many ways, the COVID-19 crisis has been a massive shot in the arms for the government and the Prime Minister; clearly many Australians think they have handled the crisis well.

" However, respondents had the lowest confidence in the federal government out of all the institutions examined.

Hospitals and the health system had the highest level of confidence while state and territory governments, police and the public service all scored higher than the federal government.

Females were most likely to trust the federal government and police but were less confident in the health system.

"In contrast, young Australians were less confident in the Federal Government and particularly less confident in the police," Biddle said.

"Indigenous Australians were also less confident in the Federal Government and much less confident in the police. This is an important finding, considering the profound impact of the Black Lives Matter movement in Australia and across the globe.

"We also found people born overseas were less confident in hospitals and the health system. This presents a challenge to policymakers and front-line health workers who need to ensure vulnerable members of our society are getting the care and support they need during the global pandemic."