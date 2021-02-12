UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Confidence In Australia Gov't Soars During Pandemic

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:50 PM

Confidence in Australia gov't soars during pandemic

CANBERRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Australians' confidence in the federal government has soared during the corona-virus pandemic, a study has found.

Australian National University (ANU) researchers on Friday published the latest survey from its COVID Impact Monitoring Program, which has charted Australians' attitude and concerns throughout the pandemic.

The poll of almost 3,500 Australians found that confidence in the federal government has increased from 27.3 percent in January 2020 at the height of the Black Summer bushfire crisis to 54.3 percent a year later.

It marks a decline in government confidence from a peak of 59.9 percent in November 2020 but Nicholas Biddle, the co-author of the study from ANU's Center for Social Research Methods, said it remained much higher than prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.

"Compared to January 2020, when much of the country was suffocating from smoke and battling deadly and destructive blazes, confidence in the federal government is much higher," he said in a media release.

"The pandemic has seen a major U-turn for the federal government when it comes to how voters view them.

"In many ways, the COVID-19 crisis has been a massive shot in the arms for the government and the Prime Minister; clearly many Australians think they have handled the crisis well.

" However, respondents had the lowest confidence in the federal government out of all the institutions examined.

Hospitals and the health system had the highest level of confidence while state and territory governments, police and the public service all scored higher than the federal government.

Females were most likely to trust the federal government and police but were less confident in the health system.

"In contrast, young Australians were less confident in the Federal Government and particularly less confident in the police," Biddle said.

"Indigenous Australians were also less confident in the Federal Government and much less confident in the police. This is an important finding, considering the profound impact of the Black Lives Matter movement in Australia and across the globe.

"We also found people born overseas were less confident in hospitals and the health system. This presents a challenge to policymakers and front-line health workers who need to ensure vulnerable members of our society are getting the care and support they need during the global pandemic."

Related Topics

Police Australia Young January November 2020 National University Media All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Police seize 1,034kg of Drugs in Q4 2020

26 minutes ago

Match officials for HBL PSL 2021 confirmed

55 minutes ago

EDA renamed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy after ..

1 hour ago

109,587 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been admini ..

1 hour ago

Ata Ullah Tarar released five minutes after his ar ..

2 hours ago

Usman Dar relinquishes his charge as SAPM on Youth ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.