Confirmed Global Coronavirus Cases Pass 25 Million: AFP Tally

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 10:00 AM

Confirmed global coronavirus cases pass 25 million: AFP tally

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :More than 25 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, according to an AFP tally of official sources on Sunday at around 0430 GMT.

At least 25,029,250 people have been infected with the respiratory disease, of whom 842,915 have died.

Nearly 40 percent of all reported Covid-19 cases are in the United States and Brazil, the two worst-hit countries.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

