UNITED NATIONS, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday that geo-strategic competition and the pursuit of military dominance by some states of the Indian Ocean have "gravely jeopardized" its potential for mutual cooperation.

"The international community needs to be cognizant of the fact that any military conflict in South Asia could endanger stability in a region that is critical for global trade and global peace and security," Ambassador Munir Akram warned.

Speaking in a debate on the "Oceans and the law of the sea," the Pakistani envoy highlighted Indian Ocean's importance as a critical avenue for global trade, saying it hosts international maritime traffic that includes half of the world's containerized cargo, one-third of its bulk cargo, and two-thirds of its oil shipments.

"Yet," he said, "emerging issues, ranging from piracy and territorial water disputes to global environmental pressures on coastal and marine resources, pose considerable challenges for policymakers." As regards South China Sea issues, Ambassador Akram said Pakistan maintains that the resolution of the disputes are between the countries concerned, and that outside countries should respect the negotiations and the process through which the parties concerned wish to resolve them.

Pakistan, he said, was an important stakeholder in the Indian Ocean security framework, which included counter-piracy as well as human trafficking and narcotics smuggling.

"Improving the governance of the oceans and strengthening legal frameworks is therefore essential for international peace and security, interconnectivity, the blue economy, and free trade.

" Since its adoption, the Pakistani envoy said, the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and its affiliated governing institutions have played an important role in ensuring the judicious use of ocean resources for all mankind.

Pakistan, he said, also attached great importance to the work of the three bodies established under UNCLOS, the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (CLCS) and the International Seabed Authority (ISA).

While examining submissions, the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf needs to give due regard to the rules of procedure; it should not consider a submission made by any of the States concerned in the dispute until prior consent is given by all States that are parties to such a dispute.

Ambassador Akram urged all delegations to take a progressive approach during the next session and noted that it is essential to focus on achieving a good quality result that will enable to reach a consensus solution.

The idea of a global economy recognizes the seas and ocean as drivers for economic development with great potential for innovation and growth, he stressed, adding that Pakistan's interest in it emanates from a coastline of over 1000 kilometres and exclusive economic zone of 290 thousand square kilometres, the Karachi port and the newly built deep seaport at Gwadar.

Ambassador Akram said Pakistan is committed to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) pertaining to conservation of oceans, saying it was ready to cooperate with other friendly nations in the region and around the world to realize that goal for the mutual benefit of all.