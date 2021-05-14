Conflict with Hamas in Gaza 'not over yet': Netanyahu

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday that Israel had no plans on relenting in its attacks against Hamas in Gaza, after heavy bombardment targeting the Islamists in the Palestinian enclave.

"They attacked our capital, they fired rockets at our cities. They're paying and will continue to pay dearly for that," he said following security consultations at the military's headquarters in Tel Aviv.

"It's not over yet."