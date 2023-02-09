UrduPoint.com

Confusion Over Ghana Midfielder Atsu's Safety After Turkey Earthquake

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Confusion over Ghana midfielder Atsu's safety after Turkey earthquake

Paris, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The coach of Christian Atsu's Turkish club Hatayspor said on Wednesday the Ghana midfielder has not been found following the devastating earthquake in Turkey despite contradictory announcements earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Atsu had "been successfully rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building and is receiving treatment" after the 7.8-magnitude quake struck Turkey and neighbouring Syria early on Monday.

Atsu, 31, spent four seasons at Chelsea before a permanent transfer to Newcastle in 2017. He signed in September for Turkish Super Lig side Hatayspor, based in the southern province of Hatay near the epicentre of the quake.

"I don't have good news, still not found under the rubble," Hatayspor boss Volkan Demirel told AFP.

Atsu's image agent Gaynor Frascione said she was worried about her client.

"We don't know. Everyone is trying to locate in which medical centre he could be," she told AFP.

"We don't know (if he's still alive). There were also 18 Ghanaian students in this building, the ambassador for Turkey said he was rescued, a doctor made a statement, but it's complete mayhem," she added.

Atsu spent five seasons at Newcastle, playing more than 100 games before leaving for Saudi Arabia in 2021.

He won the last of his 60 Ghana national caps in September 2019.

Dozens of nations have offered aid since the quake hit with freezing weather hampering emergency efforts. The latest estimate of the death toll in Turkey and Syria is above 11,700.

The Turkish football federation announced in the wake of the earthquake that all club games had been postponed.

Related Topics

Football Weather Earthquake Syria Turkey Doctor Newcastle Hatay Saudi Arabia Ghana September 2017 2019 Christian All From Chelsea Coach

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes ..

Sultan bin Tahnoon praises first responder heroes taking part in &#039;Gallant K ..

42 minutes ago
 DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 202 ..

DEWA announces AED11.1 bn in record standalone 2022 net profit

2 hours ago
 Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of ..

Emirati crew saves Syrian family from wreckage of their home in Türkiye

2 hours ago
 Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During ..

Pentagon Says 3 Balloon Incidents Happened During Trump Admin., 1 at Start of Bi ..

2 hours ago
 UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air ..

UN aviation body sees recovery to pre-pandemic air travel in 2023

2 hours ago
 Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism ..

Twitter down in Turkey as quake response criticism mounts

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.