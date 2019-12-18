UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Congo Appeals For Help After 150,000 Hit By Floods

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

Congo appeals for help after 150,000 hit by floods

Brazzaville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :The Republic of Congo on Tuesday appealed for help after 150,000 people in the north of the country were hit by rains that flooded homes, destroyed fields and swept away cattle.

President Denis Sassou Nguesso issued an "urgent appeal to the international community" to help provide "a more effective response to the humanitarian situation which has arisen".

Sassou Nguesso, who made the call in his annual state-of-the-nation speech to parliament, blamed "climatic disruption" for the disaster.

He expressed solidarity with the populations hit by flooding and landslides, blaming "climatic disturbances which, more than ever, represent a real planetary challenge".

More than 40 people have died since October, with torrential rains causing landslides and leading to rivers bursting their banks.

While seeking international aid, Sassou Nguesso assured his government would take all possible measures to assist those affected.

The flooding has badly affected people living on the banks of the Congo and one of its tributaries, the Ubangi.

The European Union (EU) on Monday announced humanitarian aid of one million Euros ($1.12 million), which will be shared with the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which has also been hit.

Last month, the president decreed "a state of natural disaster and humanitarian emergency" due to flooding which is hitting farms and leading to an increase in some diseases.

Related Topics

Parliament European Union Died Congo October All Government Million Rains

Recent Stories

Mubadala unveils World Tennis Championship trophy

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

2 hours ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

2 hours ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

3 hours ago

Ex-Trump Campaign Official Gates Sentenced to 45 D ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.