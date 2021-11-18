Congo rights groups urge probe into six deaths in custody

Brazzaville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Rights groups urged an independent enquiry into six deaths in police custody in Republic of Congo, which an official described as a "tragedy" likely due to overcrowding.

Local activist Tresor Nzila said the six deaths had occurred on November 5 in a police jail in the capital Brazzaville.

"These deaths occurred in unclear circumstances," he said, speaking on behalf of seven different rights groups.

He said three of the six bodies were identified at the city morgue, notably by relatives who attended a press conference by the rights groups.

Arnaud Nasimakoko demanded justice for his brother, who was one of those who died.

"They told us my brother died of suffocation," he told AFP.

"But we saw his body covered all over with blood." The rights groups demanded an autopsy and an independent probe to determine the true cause of the deaths.

But government spokesman Thierry Moungalla told AFP "it was probably a tragedy linked to prison overcrowding".

"Unfortunately, prison infrastructure hasn't kept up with the rise in the level of delinquency," he added, though the government would give priority to building a new jail.

In 2018, 13 young men were found dead at a police station in Brazzaville's Mpila district.

A court the following year handed jail terms of up to three years to six policemen accused of killing them.