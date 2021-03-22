UrduPoint.com
Congolese Opposition Candidate Kolelas Dies Of Covid-19: Campaign Director

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 10:30 AM

Congolese opposition candidate Kolelas dies of Covid-19: campaign director

Brazzaville, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Republic of Congo opposition candidate Guy-Brice Parfait Kolelas died of Covid-19 as he was being transferred to France for treatment, his campaign director told AFP Monday, the day after presidential elections in which he was the main challenger.

Kolelas "died in the medical aircraft which came to get him from Brazzaville on Sunday afternoon," said Christian Cyr Rodrigue Mayanda.

