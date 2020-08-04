Congolese refugee artist seeks niche in Greece

Thessaloniki, Greece, Aug 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Surrounded by cans of paint and canvas in his small studio in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, Richard Lusakumunu feels he has completed his "metamorphosis" from refugee to artist.

"Art means integration, inclusion, breaking loneliness and living like everyone else," said Lusakumunu, who secured asylum in 2017 and is also active as a talent scout.

Two years ago, the Congolese man created "Mazi" (Greek for "together"), an art collective bringing together 11 refugee and Greek artists living in Greece's second city.

The collective is supported by the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, non-profit NAOMI and the French Institute in Thessaloniki.

It has already held two exhibitions at the institute and is planning a third on September 14, this time with around 30 artists.

"The goal is to make them visible, to make ourselves visible, it is up to us to reach out to the world," said the 26-year-old, nicknamed "Admiral Lusaks" by members of the collective.

"We do not speak the same language, it is painting that unites us," Lusakumunu, who signs his paintings as Lusaks, told AFP.