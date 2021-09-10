UrduPoint.com

Congolese Surgeon Mukwege Seeks International Criminal Court To Tackle Impunity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Congolese surgeon Mukwege seeks international criminal court to tackle impunity

Bukavu, DR Congo, Sept 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :Congolese Nobel laureate Denis Mukwege on Friday called for an international criminal court for the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), whose eastern provinces have been wracked by armed groups for a quarter of a century.

In a statement issued in the runup to the annual UN General Assembly in New York, Mukwege said impunity for brutal crimes was entrenched and local people lived "in fear and horror." Despite a regional state of siege imposed in May, "the security situation in these provinces does not seem to be improving," Mukwege said, referring to dozens of killings in recent months.

"(T)his tragic and scandalous situation is no longer tolerable," he said.

"In the face of political and security failures to find solutions, we are convinced that the path to lasting peace means having to use every mechanism of.

.. justice," he said.

Mukwege, a surgeon who practices in the deeply troubled South Kivu province, was awarded the 2018 Nobel Peace prize for treating hundreds of women victims of rape and sexual mutilation by armed men.

He called on President Felix Tshisekedi to urge the United Nations to set up "an international criminal tribunal" for the DRC and approve a mission of inquiry that would start work without delay.

Investigators, he said, should "exhume the numerous mass graves in the east of the country and collect and preserve evidence of acts likely to constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity and crimes of genocide."South and North Kivu provinces and Ituri to the northeast were battered in the First and Second Congo Wars (1996-2003) and the civilian population today remains prey to a host of armed groups who massacre villagers and destroy their homes.

Related Topics

Assembly Century United Nations New York Congo May Criminals Women 2018 Court

Recent Stories

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade wee ..

Rupee hit historic low against dollar as trade week closes

15 minutes ago
 Kareena gives befitting response to online trollin ..

Kareena gives befitting response to online trolling over naming their sons as Ta ..

26 minutes ago
 Work on small dams in final stages to overcome wat ..

Work on small dams in final stages to overcome water shortage in NW

13 minutes ago
 Applications invited for canola cultivation on exp ..

Applications invited for canola cultivation on experimental plots

13 minutes ago
 Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 with 20 ..

Cambodia's COVID-19 death toll tops 2,000 with 20 new fatalities

13 minutes ago
 China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower ..

China's interbank treasury bond index opens lower Friday

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.