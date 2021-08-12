UrduPoint.com

Congolese Warned Not To Use Toxic 'volcano Salt'

Faizan Hashmi 22 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 11:30 PM

Congolese warned not to use toxic 'volcano salt'

Goma, DR Congo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2021 ) :Nearly three months since the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano in the east of the DR Congo, authorities warned local people on Thursday that a salt-like substance in the lava flows is unfit for human consumption.

The "whitish mineral substance" is being used by people in and around the small, local Bukumu kingdom "for domestic needs in the place of kitchen salt," the North Kivu governor's office said in a statement.

Scientific analysis revealed "siliceous substances insoluble in water, traces of heavy metals and traces of radioactive substances," the statement said.

"So it's not common kitchen salt (and) we strictly forbid the consumption of this substance, which is toxic," it said.

Mount Nyiragongo erupted on May 23, killing 32 people and destroying several hundred homes in nearby Goma.

Related Topics

Governor Water Goma Congo May Salfi Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Adidas to sell Reebok to US firm Authentic Brands ..

Adidas to sell Reebok to US firm Authentic Brands Group

46 seconds ago
 SEPCO set up 'Crisis Management Cell' to meet any ..

SEPCO set up 'Crisis Management Cell' to meet any untoward situation during Muha ..

20 minutes ago
 Development schemes in remote areas to be complete ..

Development schemes in remote areas to be completed on priority: Chief Minister ..

35 minutes ago
 Control Room set up for public issues redressal du ..

Control Room set up for public issues redressal during Muharram

35 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Turkey Floods Rises to 11

Death Toll From Turkey Floods Rises to 11

35 minutes ago
 Bilawal appoints Najam ud Din Khan as PPP presiden ..

Bilawal appoints Najam ud Din Khan as PPP president KP chapter

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.