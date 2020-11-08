(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, Nov 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Congratulations poured in for US president-elect Joe Biden from around the world, with Washington's allies, particularly in Europe, seeing his win as a chance at a fresh start after the antagonistic years under Donald Trump.

As crowds rushed into the streets of Washington and other cities in exuberant celebration after US networks declared Biden the winner, here are some of the first reactions from across the globe: - Germany - "Congratulations!" said German Chancellor Angela Merkel. "I wish luck and success from the bottom of my heart.

"Our transatlantic friendship is irreplaceable if we want to overcome the great challenges of our times," she said in a tweet issued by a government spokesman.

Her Foreign Minister Heiko Maas tweeted: "We want to invest in our cooperation (with the new president) for a new start in transatlantic relations, a 'new deal'," as Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz hailed the opening of a "new chapter".

- France - French President Emmanuel Macron tweeted: "The Americans have chosen their President. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! We have a lot to do to overcome today's challenges. Let's work together!" - Britain - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulated Biden "on his election as President of the United States and Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.

"The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared priorities, from climate change to trade and security." - European Union - In a joint statement, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel, president of the European Council, which represents the leaders of EU member states, said: "We take note of the latest development in the electoral process.

"On this basis the EU congratulates President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on reaching enough Electoral Votes." - NATO - NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg described Biden as a "strong supporter of our Alliance".

Stoltenberg, who often had to adapt to President Donald Trump making unexpected announcements about US troop drawdowns from NATO deployments, said in a tweet he looked forward to working with Biden.

"A strong NATO is good for both North America and Europe," he said.

- Canada - Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said: "I look forward to working with President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris, their administration, and the United States Congress as we tackle the world's greatest challenges together." - Barack Obama - Former US president Barack Obama hailed Biden's win as "historic and decisive" and appealed to Americans to overcome bitter divides and "find some common ground.

" "Once every vote is counted, President-Elect Biden and Vice President-Elect (Kamala) Harris will have won a historic and decisive victory," Obama, Donald Trump's White House predecessor, said in a statement.

Obama acknowledged the 77-year-old Biden will "face a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has -- a raging pandemic, an unequal economy and justice system, a democracy at risk, and a climate in peril." "I know he'll do the job with the best interests of every American at heart, whether or not he had their vote." - Ireland - Irish prime minister Micheal Martin was one of the first to take to Twitter, tweeting: "I want to congratulate the new President Elect of the USA @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of this nation throughout his life and I look forward to working with him in the years ahead. I also look forward to welcoming him back home when the circumstances allow!" - Greece - Greek Prime Minister, Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted: "Congratulations to US President-Elect @JoeBiden. Joe Biden has been a true friend of Greece and I'm certain that under his presidency the relationship between our countries will grow even stronger." - Belgium - Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo tweeted: "Congratulations @JoeBiden with your election as 46th President of the United States. A record number of people have cast their vote in this election. This illustrates the vibrancy of the American political life and its democracy." - Italy - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte tweeted: "Congratulations to the American people and institutions for an outstanding turnout of democratic vitality. We are ready to work with the President-elect @JoeBiden to make the transatlantic relationship stronger. The US can count on Italy as a solid Ally and a strategic partner." - Spain - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez tweeted: "The American people have chosen the 46th President of the United States. Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. We wish you good luck and all the best. We are looking forward to cooperating with you to tackle the challenges ahead of us." - India - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Biden and called his running mate Kamala Harris, whose mother was Indian, a source of "immense pride." "Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory!" Modi tweeted.

In a separate tweet to Harris, the prime minister wrote: "Your success is pathbreaking, and a matter of immense pride not just for your chittis, but also for all Indian-Americans.""Chitti" is a Tamil term of endearment for the younger sisters of one's mother, which Harris used in her acceptance of the Democratic nomination for vice president.

She is the first woman of color elected to the US vice presidency.