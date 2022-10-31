UrduPoint.com

Congratulations Quickly Pour In For Brazil's Lula

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 31, 2022 | 07:50 AM

Congratulations quickly pour in for Brazil's Lula

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Leaders from the United States, France and other western and regional nations quickly offered congratulations Sunday to Brazil's president-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after his narrow victory was announced.

Lula bested far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, whom some have called the "Tropical Trump," after his similar style and political allyship with former US president Donald Trump.

Like Trump in 2020, Bolsonaro had cast doubt on the voting process leading up to the bitterly divisive election, and hinted he might reject the outcome if he lost.

Shortly after Lula was declared the winner, US President Joe Biden said in a statement: "I send my congratulations to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election to be the next president of Brazil following free, fair, and credible elections." "I look forward to working together to continue the cooperation between our two countries in the months and years ahead," the Democrat added.

French leader Emmanuel Macron also offered his good wishes, saying the poll opened "a new page" in Brazil's history.

"Together, we will join forces to take up the many common challenges and renew the ties of friendship between our two countries," the French president said on Twitter, minutes after the announcement of the final election results.

All eyes in western capitals have been on the outcome of the election, with the future of the Amazon rainforest and its impact on the global climate emergency at stake.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered a hearty "Congratulations, Lula!" and said: "The people of Brazil have spoken." Trudeau looked forward to working with Lula -- who served as Brazil's president from 2003 to 2010 -- "to strengthen the partnership between our countries" and to "advance shared priorities -- like protecting the environment." President Alberto Fernandez of neighboring Argentina said Lula's win "opens a new era for the history of Latin America. A time of hope and future that begins today." "After so many injustices you lived through, the people of Brazil have elected you and democracy has triumphed," he added in a tweet.

After leaving office, Lula was imprisoned for 18 months on controversial, since-quashed corruption charges.

Leftist Lula's return to power in Brazil follows a string of left-wing wins in Latin America.

Gustavo Petro, who became Colombia's first leftist president after his election this summer, tweeted simply "Long live Lula." He later shared a map showing that the majority of Latin American countries are now led by leftist governments.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, also from the left-wing, tweeted: "Lula won, blessed people of Brazil. There will be equality and humanism."And Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro offered a "big hug" to Lula, saying in a tweet: "Long live the peoples determined to be free, sovereign and independent! Today in Brazil democracy triumphed."

Related Topics

Election Corruption Prime Minister Canada Democracy Twitter France Trump Argentina Brazil United States Colombia Justin Trudeau Sunday 2020 From

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 30 India Vs. South Africa

16 hours ago
 Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands ..

Pakistan notches first victory against Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

19 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakist ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 29 Netherlands Vs. Pakistan

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 October 2022

22 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th October 2022

23 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabw ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 28 Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe

24 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.