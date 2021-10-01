Congress Averts US Government Shutdown Hours Ahead Of Midnight Deadline
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 01:40 AM
Washington, Sept 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :The US Congress approved a stopgap funding bill Thursday in a rare show of cross-party unity to keep Federal agencies running past the end of the fiscal year and avert a government shutdown.
Hours ahead of the midnight deadline, the House of Representatives voted by 254 votes to 175 to keep the lights on for another two months with a resolution that had already advanced comfortably from the Senate.