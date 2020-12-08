UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Congress Eyes Stopgap To Allow For Talks On Budget, Covid Relief

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:30 AM

Congress eyes stopgap to allow for talks on budget, Covid relief

Washington, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :The US Congress will pass a stopgap spending bill this week to prevent a government shutdown and allow for extended negotiations on next year's budget and long-awaited relief for Americans and businesses hammered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Funding for Federal operations dries up late Friday, meaning the House and Senate must agree on either a new 2021 spending bill or a temporary fix known as a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the wheels of government spinning.

If they don't, many federal operations go into shutdown on December 12 even as the healthcare system is stretched to its limits, a scenario lawmakers from both parties have sought to avoid in extended budget negotiations that have yet to bear fruit.

"I am disappointed that we have not yet reached agreement on government funding. The House will vote on Wednesday on a one-week CR to keep government open while negotiations continue," the House's number two Democrat Steny Hoyer said Monday on Twitter.

Republican and Democratic leaders have indicated that they would like the budget bill to include the next economic aid measures for the coronavirus, which is surging across the nation with daily infection and death totals at alarming levels.

Economic aid is seen as vital in the coming weeks, as expanded unemployment benefits and a moratorium on evictions expire at the end of the year.

Lawmakers are using a $908 billion proposal as the basis for an emergency relief package that would extend unemployment insurance for millions and help small businesses struggling to stay afloat.

It would also seek to assure safe and speedy distribution of Covid-19 vaccine doses that authorities expect could begin as soon as this month, following government approval.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he anticipated a Senate vote on the stopgap this week, after the House vote, so that negotiators can continue their work into next week if needed.

"Delivering for the American people will take focus, dexterity and genuine bipartisanship," the top Republican said.

Some sticking points reportedly have emerged with the Covid relief package, including demands by Republicans for lawsuit protections for businesses and workers, and aid to state and local governments sought by Democrats.

The White House signaled Monday that progress was being made.

"We are moving in the right direction, I think we're getting closer," White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told a Washington Post virtual panel.

He said it was "likely" that President Donald Trump will sign the measure, "but again it depends, importantly, on some of the policy details inside."President-elect Joe Biden, who succeeds Trump on January 20, has endorsed the relief proposal, saying last week it was not a complete package but a "down payment" on a more comprehensive bill next year.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate Washington Vote Budget Twitter White House Trump Progress January December Democrats Congress Post From Government Agreement Top Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WDU Regional Office honours disability-friendly or ..

7 hours ago

Coalition forces destroy explosive-laden Houthi dr ..

8 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed tours tours GITEX Technology Week

9 hours ago

ATM 2021 to attract Israeli exhibitors, visitors

9 hours ago

UAE ranks 16th globally in Open Data Inventory Rep ..

9 hours ago

Russian National Football Team to Face Slovakia, C ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.