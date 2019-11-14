UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conjoined Twins From Cameroon Successfully Separated In France

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

Conjoined twins from Cameroon successfully separated in France

Lyon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :One-year-old Cameroonian conjoined twins were successfully separated in a five-hour operation in France on Wednesday, the hospital said.

Sisters Bissie and Eyenga Merveille -- their family name is the French word for "marvel" -- were born in Cameroon on November 6, 2018, joined front-to-front and partly sharing a liver, the hospital said in a statement.

After the marathon separation in southeastern French city Lyon, which involved some 20 surgeons, doctors, and other medical experts, the girls were put into emergency care and said to be in a stable condition.

They were brought to France for the life-changing procedure by the charity organisation La Chaine de l'Espoir.

One of the girls has been diagnosed with a heart condition which will be operated on later, the charity said on its website.

Rejected by the girls' father and members of her family, the twins' mother Mayah fled her town of Ayos to Cameroon's capital Yaounde some 140 kilometres (87 miles) away, where she and her daughters took refuge at a hospital where they lived awaiting the operation.

Related Topics

France Yaounde Marathon Lyon Cameroon November 2018 Family

Recent Stories

Egyptian President visits ADNOC’s stand at ADIPE ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler receives astronauts Hazza Al Mansour ..

51 minutes ago

Egyptian President concludes two-day state visit t ..

51 minutes ago

ADIPEC: Inclusion and diversity can deliver busine ..

51 minutes ago

Mi-38 to make maiden international launch at Dubai ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed bestows &#039;Order of Zayed&#03 ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.