CONMEBOL asks FIFA for coronavirus fund meeting

Asuncion, April 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :South American football chief Alejandro Dominguez on Wednesday asked FIFA president Gianni Infantino to hold discussions on setting up a global fund to help football clubs during the coronavirus pandemic.

CONMEBOL president Dominguez wants to hold a videoconference with FIFA's Task Force "to generate opportune solutions instantly available to members to be approved without further delay." The message issued by CONMEBOL said football restarting around the world would "depend on this timely support.

" CONMEBOL said "the needs of South American associations are growing day by day."The continent's governing body has already made available $75 million (69 million Euros) for clubs that have lost revenues from the suspension of South America's flagship club competitions, the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

Global governing body FIFA has set up a working group to tackle the issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.