CONMEBOL Asks FIFA For Help To Finish World Cup Qualifying

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 01:40 AM

Asuncion, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :South American football's governing body said on Friday it has asked FIFA for extra time at the end of the year to play World Cup qualifiers postponed in March due to coronavirus restrictions.

CONMEBOL called off two rounds of matches after several major European clubs, including Manchester City and Liverpool, threatened not to release players fearing they would be subject to Covid-19 quarantine rules on their return.

The governing body was already forced to reprogram its first four rounds of qualifiers last year due to the pandemic and is now running out of time to fit in its crammed schedule ahead of the finals in Qatar next year.

CONMEBOL wants to play the postponed matches in the international windows in September, October and November, in each of which they already have two matchdays scheduled.

"We anticipate triple dates in these occasions and CONMEBOL asked FIFA for three additional days to ensure the players have sufficient recovery," the South American body said in a statement.

The idea is to "minimize the time wasted in journeys during the pandemic and avoid complications in the busy schedule South American football has this year," the statement said.

But CONMEBOL was insistent that they need more time in those international windows as "extra recovery days are essential." The next round of qualifiers are due to be played in June, just days before the postponed Copa America begins.

That was due to take place last year but was delayed by 12 months due to the pandemic.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino, who took part in the virtual meeting, stressed that the qualifiers were "very important" and pledged to make the necessary changes in the international Calendar to allow CONMEBOL to complete its program.

The region's World Cup qualification campaign was originally due to end in November but that has already been pushed back to March 2022 due to the postponements.

