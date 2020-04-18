UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CONMEBOL Confirms World Cup Qualifying To Begin In September

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 09:00 AM

CONMEBOL confirms World Cup qualifying to begin in September

Asuncion, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :South American qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, will begin in September, the region's governing body CONMEBOL said on Friday.

Last month, CONMEBOL asked FIFA to delay the start of the qualification campaign as the first two rounds of matches at the end of March could not be played due to football being suspended on the continent over the deadly virus.

"For the moment, the start fixed by (FIFA) for its celebration is September 4-8 in the format already established," said CONMEBOL.

All 10 teams are due to play each other home and away in a round robin format.

That amounts to 18 matches, far more than most other continental federations organize.

The first two rounds need to be rearranged but CONMEBOL said any new dates would have to be ratified by FIFA.

And with the Copa America being postponed until next year, the opportunities to fit in an extra two rounds of matches appear few.

As it is, two rounds of World Cup qualifiers are due to be played on June 3 and 8, 2021, with the Copa now set to begin on June 11.

Meanwhile, CONMEBOL said that no restart date could yet be fixed for its flagship club competitions, the Copa Libertadores and Copa Sudamericana.

However, it reiterated its "determination" to complete the 2020 editions of both tournaments -- the South American equivalents of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League.

During a video conference meeting with the presidents of its member associations, CONMEBOL insisted that "the priority remains preserving the health of the great South American football family."

Related Topics

Football World FIFA Qatar March June September 2020 Family Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Coronavirus outbreak in Germany &#039;under contro ..

8 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

8 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 24,000 additional ..

9 hours ago

Residents of Abu Dhabi Emirate sing Emirati nation ..

9 hours ago

Canadian Gov't to Provide Additional $3Bln in Supp ..

8 hours ago

Dubai&#039;s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disas ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.