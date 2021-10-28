CONMEBOL shoots down biennial World Cup idea

Asuncion, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :South American football governing body CONMEBOL on Wednesday rejected a FIFA proposal to hold the World Cup every two years.

"There are no reasons, benefits or justification for the change driven by FIFA" to hold the World Cup every two years instead of four, CONMEBOL said in a statement after its council met in Luque, Paraguay.

"The ten countries that make up CONMEBOL confirm that they will not participate in a World Cup organized every two years," it added.

FIFA will hold a summit in December with president Gianni Infantino still hoping to find consensus on plans to stage the men's tournament more frequently.

However, opposition has been so widespread from leagues, players and supporters groups that the chances of a biennial World Cup actually happening appear remote.

In its statement, CONMEBOL said the proposal to shorten the gap between World Cups "turns it back on almost 100 years of world football tradition, ignoring the history of one of the most important sporting events on the planet."The current system, it added, "has proven to be a successful model" that "rewards effort, talent and planned work."The CONMEBOL council also decided Wednesday on Colombia as the host of the 2022 Copa America for women.