UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Consensus' On Recreating Notre Dame Spire: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 12:20 AM

'Consensus' on recreating Notre Dame spire: minister

Paris, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :There is a "large consensus" that the spire of the fire-damaged Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris should be rebuilt to resemble its former self, France's culture minister said Thursday, as a panel prepared to make a definitive decision.

French President Emmanuel Macron has argued for a "contemporary" touch in replacing the 19th-century spire which collapsed into the nave of the church in April last year.

The gothic steeple took a large section of the cathedral's roof with it as a blaze tore through the rafters of the 13th century church.

Newly-minted Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot told French radio "there was a large consensus in public opinion and among those deciding" for the 96-metre (315-foot) spire to be rebuilt as it was.

Her comments came hours before a commission that is set to rule on the thorny question was due to meet.

Bachelot said the final decision will be up to Macron, who previously said "an element of modern architecture could be imagined" for the new spire.

Macron has set a five-year target for the reconstruction to be completed, in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

But the works have been plagued by delays due to bad weather, concerns over lead pollution, and most recently the coronavirus pandemic.

- No risk - On Thursday, four Greenpeace activists climbed a crane used for work on the cathedral and unfurled a giant banner to demand the French government do more on climate change.

The move raised the ire of Bachelot, who denounced potential "harmful consequences" to the "extremely fragile" reconstruction project.

Greenpeace France head Jean-Francois Julliard insisted the activists "did not touch the cathedral" and that their protest posed "no risk".

There are sharp divisions about what to do with the spire which was added in the mid-1800s, replacing a medieval one that was removed in 1786.

Last November, the army general Macron put in charge of the massive reconstructive effort, Jean-Louis Georgelin, had a heated public exchange with the project's chief architect Philippe Villeneuve.

Georgelin caused audible gasps in a meeting of the National Assembly's cultural affairs committee when he said Villeneuve, who insists on an exact replica of the spire, should "shut his mouth".

The French National Heritage and Architecture Commission (CNPA) is due to give its verdict later Thursday on how the iconic cathedral should be rebuilt.

Georgelin said last week the delicate task of removing the twisted and molten scaffolding around the cathedral should be finished by the end of September.

The wooden roof of the cathedral caught fire during restoration works, sparking a vast outpouring of emotion -- and donations for its rebuilding -- from around the world.

Related Topics

National Assembly Weather Century Fire Protest World Army Exchange France Paris Lead April September November Olympics Church From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE creates opportunities for its citizens: Sarah ..

3 hours ago

Mansour bin Mohammed visits Dubai Field Hospital a ..

3 hours ago

Govt's initiatives in merged districts meant to en ..

11 minutes ago

Commissioner Rawalpindi visits Model Cattle Market ..

11 minutes ago

Ukraine, NATO Agree to Strengthen Alliance's Prese ..

11 minutes ago

Seoul Mayor Park Found Dead - Reports

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.