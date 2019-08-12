UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conservative Giammattei Elected Guatemala President: Official

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 10:00 AM

Conservative Giammattei elected Guatemala president: official

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Conservative Alejandro Giammattei was elected as Guatemala's president on Sunday, defeating former first lady Sandra Torres in a run-off, the electoral court confirmed.

With the results being updated in real time on the court's website, the institution's president Julio Solorzano declared the result "already irreversible."Giammattei's lead was more than 550,000 with only a few thousand votes left to count.

Related Topics

Guatemala Lead Sunday Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

10 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wishers

10 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

10 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler receives Eid Al Adha well-wis ..

10 hours ago

Senior Armed Forces officers offer Eid greetings t ..

13 hours ago

Senior officers visit UAE Armed Forces units stati ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.