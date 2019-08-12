Conservative Giammattei elected Guatemala president: official

(@imziishan)

Guatemala City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ) :Conservative Alejandro Giammattei was elected as Guatemala's president on Sunday, defeating former first lady Sandra Torres in a run-off, the electoral court confirmed.

With the results being updated in real time on the court's website, the institution's president Julio Solorzano declared the result "already irreversible."Giammattei's lead was more than 550,000 with only a few thousand votes left to count.