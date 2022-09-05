UrduPoint.com

Conservatives To Reveal UK's New Prime Minister -- Truss Or Sunak

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Conservatives to reveal UK's new prime minister -- Truss or Sunak

London, Sept 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :The next British prime minister will be announced Monday with Liz Truss the favourite to succeed Boris Johnson and take charge as the nation battles a spiralling cost-of-living crisis.

The result will be unveiled at 12:30 pm (1130 GMT), after foreign minister Truss and her rival, former finance minister Rishi Sunak, spent the summer rallying support among Conservative Party members who cast the final vote.

If she wins, Truss will become the UK's third female prime minister following Theresa May and Margaret Thatcher.

The 47-year-old has consistently led 42-year-old Sunak in polling among the estimated 200,000 Tory members eligible to vote.

The leadership contest began in July after Johnson announced his departure following a slew of scandals and resignations from his government.

Postal and online voting closed Friday after eight weeks of campaigning that Truss described to the BBC as "the longest job interview in history".

Truss told the Daily Mail that as prime minister she would "do everything in my power to make sure everyone, no matter where they are from, has the opportunity to go as far as their talent and hard work takes them".

However, she faces a tough task in winning over general public opinion.

A YouGov poll in late August found 52 percent thought Truss would make a "poor" or "terrible" prime minister.

Forty-three percent said they did not trust her "at all" to deal with the burning issue of the rise in the cost of living.

