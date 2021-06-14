UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conservatives Win But Far-right Gains Ground In Finnish Local Elections

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 08:40 AM

Conservatives win but far-right gains ground in Finnish local elections

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :Finland's opposition conservative party retained its stronghold in the country's municipal elections on Sunday, in a vote that saw the far-right make large gains but falling short of pollsters' expectations.

With over 99 percent of the votes counted, the centre-right National Coalition Party was the largest winner with 21.3 percent of the vote across Finland's 300-odd local councils, a small gain on four years ago.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Social Democrats placed second, over three percentage points behind, in her first test at the polls since coming to power in December 2019, and following a campaign dominated by how to manage the economic fallout from the pandemic.

Despite a fall of 1.6 percent on 2017, Marin managed to defy predictions that her party could fall to third or even fourth place in the Nordic nation's town halls.

The nationalist Finns Party, which ran on a hardline anti-immigration ticket, came in as the fourth largest party with 14.5 percent of the vote, narrowly behind the Centre Party.

That marks an almost six percent improvement for the populists on the last local election in 2017 -- the largest gain of any party on Sunday.

But the Finns Party fell short of their 17.5 percent vote share in the 2019 general election, and also failed to live up to pollsters' forecasts that they could become the largest or second largest party in local government.

Nonetheless party leader Jussi Halla-aho garnered over 18,500 personal votes, the largest haul of any candidate, far outstripping Prime Minister Sanna Marin who stood as a councillor in the southern town of Tampere and won just over 10,000 votes.

Marin has nonetheless enjoyed relatively high levels of support, having been credited with helping Finland maintain some of Europe's lowest levels of coronavirus infection.

Sunday's election was postponed from April due to the pandemic, and despite efforts to make voting Covid-safe, with outdoor, drive-in polling stations during an extended advanced voting period, turnout on Sunday was 55.1 percent compared to 58.9 percent in 2017.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Europe Vote Tampere Finland April December Democrats Sunday 2017 2019 From Government Share Election 2018 Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE sends 51 metric tonnes of urgent relief suppli ..

8 hours ago

Sultan Al Qasimi chairs board meeting of AUS

9 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthi drone attack targeting school ..

9 hours ago

Addressing international challenges requires consi ..

9 hours ago

​​​ADNEC wins 2021 UFI Human Resources Award

9 hours ago

UAE’s prominent global stature in tolerance, coe ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.