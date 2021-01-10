Conspiracists and gun activists: the Trump loyalists who stormed the Capitol

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The tattoo-chested man in a horned headdress, the middle-aged intruder with his foot on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk and the woman shot dead by police: Their images have been beamed around the world but who are the Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol? - Pro-gun campaigner - Richard Barnett, 60, from Gravette in northwest Arkansas, barged into the office of House Democrat leader Pelosi where he was photographed leaning back in a chair with his left foot on her desk.

Barnett, known locally for hosting the pro-gun Facebook group 2A NWA STAND!!!, told Arkansas news channel KFSM 5News that he somehow ended up there by accident.

"I didn't break the doors. I was shoved in. I didn't mean to be in there. Hell, I was looking for the bathroom," said Barnett.

He added though that he had every right to be in Pelosi's office.

"My desk. I'm a taxpayer. I'm a patriot. It ain't her desk. We loaned her that desk."Before leaving, Barnett stole an envelope and left Pelosi a note calling her a "bitch," he told KFSM 5News.