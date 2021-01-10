UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conspiracists And Gun Activists: The Trump Loyalists Who Stormed The Capitol

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 10:30 PM

Conspiracists and gun activists: the Trump loyalists who stormed the Capitol

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The tattoo-chested man in a horned headdress, the middle-aged intruder with his foot on Speaker Nancy Pelosi's desk and the woman shot dead by police: Their images have been beamed around the world but who are the Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol? - Pro-gun campaigner - Richard Barnett, 60, from Gravette in northwest Arkansas, barged into the office of House Democrat leader Pelosi where he was photographed leaning back in a chair with his left foot on her desk.

Barnett, known locally for hosting the pro-gun Facebook group 2A NWA STAND!!!, told Arkansas news channel KFSM 5News that he somehow ended up there by accident.

"I didn't break the doors. I was shoved in. I didn't mean to be in there. Hell, I was looking for the bathroom," said Barnett.

He added though that he had every right to be in Pelosi's office.

"My desk. I'm a taxpayer. I'm a patriot. It ain't her desk. We loaned her that desk."Before leaving, Barnett stole an envelope and left Pelosi a note calling her a "bitch," he told KFSM 5News.

Related Topics

Accident Dead World Police Facebook Trump Nancy Man Women From

Recent Stories

India warns of Avian Influenza in seven states

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi Ports expands relief measures; halts ren ..

2 hours ago

Tadweer delivers positive results from intensive e ..

3 hours ago

MOHAP provides over 1 million doses of COVID-19 va ..

3 hours ago

Nakheel Malls embarks on data transformation journ ..

4 hours ago

DIP’s 7th energised DEWA substation increases po ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.