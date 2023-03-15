UrduPoint.com

Constitution Hill Romps To Victory In Cheltenham Champion Hurdle

Published March 15, 2023

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :Constitution Hill demolished his Champion Hurdle rivals to register a dominant victory on the opening day of the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday.

The 4-11 favourite, unbeaten over hurdles for trainer Nicky Henderson and jockey Nico de Boinville, finished nine lengths clear of second-placed State Man.

De Boinville flicked the reins on the turn for home and Constitution Hill kicked up a gear, powering up the hill to victory.

It was a fifth consecutive win for the six-year-old gelding.

"He's just an extraordinary horse," Henderson told ITV Racing. "You can't believe at this stage of his life he's doing things like that." De Boinville now boasts wins in the Champion Hurdle, Champion Chase and Cheltenham Gold Cup.

"On a personal level, it's been a dream of mine to get the big three and I'm delighted I've achieved it," he said.

Former jockey AP McCoy hailed Constitution Hill as the "horse of a generation".

There was an emotional edge to another race when joint favourite Honeysuckle won the Grade One Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle.

Honeysuckle's trainer Henry de Bromhead said his family, who are mourning his 13-year-old son Jack who was killed in a riding accident last year, felt the support from the Cheltenham crowd.

"You dream of the fairytale ending, but so often it doesn't happen. This is what she (the horse) deserves. She is just an unbelievable mare, and I'm just delighted," he said.

"We've obviously had a terrible year with Jack and everything, and just the support people have given us... Most of it (the cheers as the horse came into the winner's enclosure) is for Honey, because she has been so unbelievable, but everyone has shown us so much support.

"We're really grateful for that - it's been an incredibly tough time."

