Constitutional vote for 'New Republic' splits Algeria

Algiers, Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :Algeria is readying for a constitutional referendum that the establishment says will usher in a "New Republic" and boost freedoms, but the opposition dismisses as window-dressing by a repressive regime.

With a month to go before the November 1 vote, many ordinary Algerians -- struggling during a deep economic crisis that has seen unemployment soar -- appear unaware of the technical details of the government's proposals.

And opposition leaders say President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's flagship initiative fails to provide meaningful political change in the North African nation.

"It is yet another coup against popular sovereignty," said Djamal Bahloul, of the Front of Socialist Forces (FFS), Algeria's oldest opposition party.

"The authorities continue to concoct constitutions through technical commissions or experts -- while ignoring the people." An unprecedented protest movement, known as "Hirak", mobilised from February 2019 and in April that year people massed in their hundreds of thousands to force veteran ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika to resign after two decades in power.

Tebboune won a presidential election in December, but the protest movement boycotted a vote it derided as a sham and even the official turnout was less than 40 percent.

Tebboune served as prime minister under Bouteflika and is seen by protesters as emblematic of an old regime that they want to dismantle.

Peaceful demonstrations continued, until the need to social distance brought a curtain down on street mobilisations earlier this year.

- 'Radical change' - In a bid to shore up his mandate, Tebboune pledged to revise the constitution -- which Bouteflika modified for his needs -- and allow people to approve or reject proposals in a referendum.

In January, the president appointed a commission of constitutional experts, who held consultations with political parties and civil society leaders.

The commission submitted its proposals in March, and the draft changes were adopted without debate by parliament in early September.