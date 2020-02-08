UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Construction Costs Of Canada Pipeline To Pacific Soar

Faizan Hashmi 24 hours ago Sat 08th February 2020 | 10:20 AM

Construction costs of Canada pipeline to Pacific soar

Ottawa, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The cost of constructing a government-owned pipeline to the Pacific coast that would open new overseas markets for Canadian oil has jumped 70 percent, the management company announced Friday.

Design changes, additional regulatory processes and delays caused by environmental activists' protests and legal challenges drove the pipeline costs to $9.5 billion (Can$12.6 billion), up from a $5.6 billion estimate three years ago, said Ian Anderson, the chief executive of government subsidiary Trans Mountain.

At a press conference in Ottawa, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the Trans Mountain pipeline project, which was nationalized in 2018 to prevent its collapse, was still "commercially viable." "Getting our resources to global markets in a way that is efficient and safe is in Canada's best interest," he added.

But Greenpeace's Patrick Bonin responded that "this explosion in the costs of Trans Mountain's expansion is enough to scare environmentalists as much as fiscal conservatives.

" He said the money would be better invested in public transit and renewable energy projects.

The government in 2016 approved the project connecting the Alberta oil sands to a Pacific coast shipping terminal, and two years later bought the troubled project for $3.3 billion from Kinder Morgan.

On Tuesday, a Federal court denied the latest bid by indigenous tribes to block construction, dismissing their claim that they had not been adequately consulted on the project.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney called the ruling the "last remaining legal obstacle" to its construction.

But the tribes vowed to bring their fight to the Supreme Court.

The Trans Mountain project would expand an existing 715-mile (1,150 kilometer) conduit to move 890,000 barrels of oil a day across the Rocky Mountains to the Pacific coast, replacing a smaller, crumbling conduit built in 1953.

Morneau noted that construction is now underway and would create up to 5,500 jobs. More than 2,900 have already been hired.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Canada Company Oil Ottawa Anderson Money 2016 2018 Market From Government Best (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

38 minutes ago

Great success for Hero Dubai with more than 400 ri ..

10 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler attends Exeter Gulf Alumni Dinner

10 hours ago

ADEK concludes Abu Dhabi Science Festival

11 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed, Hazza bin Zayed watch Preside ..

12 hours ago

UAE leadership pays proper support for cultural, i ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.