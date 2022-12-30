UrduPoint.com

Construction Of SW China Mega Pumped Storage Hydropower Project Underway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Construction of SW China mega pumped storage hydropower project underway

CHENGDU, Dec. 30 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) (APP):Construction of a large pumped storage hydropower project kicked off Thursday in the Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture of Garze in southwest China's Sichuan Province.

The reservoir of the Lianghekou hydropower plant on the Yalong River, which will not need to be scaled up, will serve as the upper reservoir of the new facility -- the first pumped storage hydropower project in Sichuan.

The reservoir of another power plant downstream, which will need be expanded, will serve as the lower reservoir of this facility.

In addition to water pumped from the lower reservoir to the upper reservoir, the project under construction will also use natural water sources, such as rainwater and river runoff -- that flow into the upper reservoir -- to produce electricity.

Four reversible hydro-generator units, each with a capacity of 300,000 kW, are planned to be installed.

Combined with the existing 3-million-kW installed capacity of the Lianghekou hydropower plant, the total installed capacity of the new project is expected to reach 4.2 million kW.

With an altitude of 3,000 meters, the facility, upon its completion, will become China's highest massive pumped storage hydropower project, as well as the world's largest pumped storage project with multiple water sources for power generation.

The construction of the project will further support Sichuan's socio-economic development, said Wang Haibo, general manager of the State Development & Investment Corp., Ltd., which is a major shareholder of the project's developer.

It is also of great significance for optimizing the power supply structure of the power grid, safeguarding national energy security and boosting the large-scale development of clean energy, Wang added.

Related Topics

World Electricity Water China From Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation d ..

Dubai Sports Council, Emirates Hockey Federation discuss cooperation

31 minutes ago
 EHS launches transformative project that deploys m ..

EHS launches transformative project that deploys metaverse technology in healthc ..

31 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean ag ..

Dubai International Chamber supports Zimbabwean agriculture company expand in Du ..

31 minutes ago
 Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in c ..

Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant got injured in car crash

1 hour ago
 Pele, football king, passes away

Pele, football king, passes away

2 hours ago
 EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on env ..

EAD imposes AED328,000 administrative fines on environmental legislation violato ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.