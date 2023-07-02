Open Menu

Consul General Chengdu Visit Pakistan Pavilion At West China Intl Fair

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2023 | 10:50 PM

BEIJING, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Acting Consul General, Pakistan Consulate General, Chengdu, China, Agha Hunain visited Pakistan national pavilion at the 19th West China International Fair (WCIF) in Chengdu, the capital of southwest China Sichuan province.

A number of Pakistani products including carpets, clothes, marble and wooden decoration pieces have been displayed for the next few days.

The Western China International Fair has attracted over 3,500 enterprises from 56 countries and regions.

Over 60,000 distinguished guests and merchants from home and abroad are estimated to attend the event from Thursday to next Monday in person or online, according to Chinese media.

The expo has a total exhibition area of 200,000 square meters, showcasing the Belt and Road cooperation and the development of the western regions and the digital economy and hydrogen industry.

The organizers plan to hold 50 activities, including over 30 investment promotion activities.

Thailand is the guest country of honour at the fair this year, and 17 countries, including Thailand, Belarus, Chile, Australia, and Pakistan, have set up their national pavilions.

