Consulting Services Contract Signed for King Salman Hospital and College of Home Economics Projects in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :A ceremony was held on Friday in Islamabad, Pakistan, for the signing of a consulting services contract for the King Salman Hospital project and the Government College of Home Economics and Management Sciences project in Islamabad.

The two projects come from a grant provided by the Kingdom through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), with a total of $ 26 million.

The signing ceremony took place at the headquarters of the Pakistani Ministry of Economic Affairs, in the presence of representatives from the Kingdom's embassy in Pakistan, and several Pakistani officials. The Pakistani side expressed thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince for their keenness and generous support for Pakistan, highlighting the positive and economic impact of such development projects on the Pakistani people.

The King Salman Hospital project in the suburb of Tarlai aims to provide high-quality health services to the residents of Islamabad and its suburbs, while the Federal Government College of Home Economics and Management Sciences for females in Islamabad aims to raise the level of higher education, as 3000 female students were selected from impoverished families from different parts of Pakistan to obtain a degree and vocational skills to improve family income.

The total SFD-funded projects in Pakistan since 1976 amounted to about $1.3 billion in the form of loans and grants to contribute to promoting social and economic development and achieving sustainability. --