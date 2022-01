London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Unilever on Tuesday announced plans to cut 1,500 jobs worldwide under a major restructure of the British consumer goods giant.

The announcement comes after the maker of Magnum ice cream and Dove soap failed with a 50-billion takeover bid for the consumer health care unit owned by pharmaceutical groups GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer.