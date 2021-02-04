Consumer goods group Unilever posts annual profit of 5.6 bn euros

London, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :Consumer goods group Unilever on Thursday announced a dip in annual net profit to 5.6 billion Euros ($6.7 billion) in what it said was a volatile year.

"In a volatile and unpredictable year, we have demonstrated Unilever's resilience and agility through the Covid-19 pandemic," chief executive Alan Jope said as Unilever's 2020 net profit slipped 0.8 percent from 2019.