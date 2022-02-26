UrduPoint.com

Consumer Sentiment Index Falls To Lowest Level In Decade

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 26, 2022 | 06:10 PM

CHICAGO, Feb. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) --:The Consumer Sentiment Index released Friday by the University of Michigan (UM) Surveys of Consumers fell to 62.8 in the February 2022 survey, down from 67.2 in January and well below last February's 76.8.

This is the lowest level in the past decade.

Meanwhile, the Expectations Index fell to 59.

4 in February, down from January's 72.0 and 16 percent below last year's 70.7; the Current Conditions Index fell to 68.2, down from January's 72.0, and significantly below last year's 86.2.

Importantly, the loss was still entirely due to a 12.9 percent decline among households with incomes of 100,000 Dollars or more, a group that has a significant impact on consumer spending, said UM economist Richard Curtin, director of the surveys.

