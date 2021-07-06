Moscow, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Contact has been lost with a passenger plane carrying 28 people in Russia's Far East, news agencies cited emergency services as saying on Tuesday.

The An-26 was flying from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to Palana in the Kamchatka Peninsula when it did not make a scheduled communication, the Interfax and RIA Novosti agencies quoted the emergencies ministry as saying.