HATAY, Türkiye, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :– Two ships carrying 396 container homes for quake victims from Qatar arrived in southern Türkiye on Saturday.

As the ships anchored at Iskenderun port in Hatay province, Kirklareli Governor Birol Ekici told reporters that they are making great efforts to restore the quake-hit region, highlighting Qatar's support for Türkiye in the process.

Pointing out the importance of the containers for returning life to normal in in the region, Ekici said Qatar also has sent humanitarian aid and search and rescue teams since the Feb. 6 twin earthquakes that killed over 45,000 people.

"They have always supported us, I would like to thank our Qatari brothers for this," he added.

Qatar's envoy in Ankara Sheikh Mohammed bin Nasser bin Jassim Al-Thani said his country's assistance to Türkiye and Syria, which was also hit by the quakes, will continue.