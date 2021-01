Containing China is 'mission impossible', Beijing warns Biden

(@FahadShabbir)

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Any attempt to contain China is "mission impossible", the country's defence ministry warned the US on Thursday, as the Biden administration works to shore up its Asian alliances against Beijing.

Military tensions between the two superpowers worsened under former US President Donald Trump, who adopted an aggressive stance on regional flashpoints such as Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China at the same time poured billions into revamping its military, in line with President Xi Jinping's ambitions to transform the People's Liberation Army into a fully modernised, "world-class" fighting force by 2050.

"The facts show that to contain China is mission impossible, and will only end up in shooting yourself in the foot," warned defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian on Thursday.

"Sino-US military relations are currently at a new historic starting point" with the arrival of the Biden administration, said Wu, urging the US to adopt a "non-confrontational, mutually respectful, win-win mentality."Tensions between the two superpowers have shown no sign of abating under the Biden administration, which deployed groups of warships, including a US aircraft carrier, to the South China Sea over the weekend.