UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Containing China Is 'mission Impossible', Beijing Warns Biden

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

Containing China is 'mission impossible', Beijing warns Biden

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Any attempt to contain China is "mission impossible", the country's defence ministry warned the US on Thursday, as the Biden administration works to shore up its Asian alliances against Beijing.

Military tensions between the two superpowers worsened under former US President Donald Trump, who adopted an aggressive stance on regional flashpoints such as Taiwan and the South China Sea.

China at the same time poured billions into revamping its military, in line with President Xi Jinping's ambitions to transform the People's Liberation Army into a fully modernised, "world-class" fighting force by 2050.

"The facts show that to contain China is mission impossible, and will only end up in shooting yourself in the foot," warned defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian on Thursday.

"Sino-US military relations are currently at a new historic starting point" with the arrival of the Biden administration, said Wu, urging the US to adopt a "non-confrontational, mutually respectful, win-win mentality."Tensions between the two superpowers have shown no sign of abating under the Biden administration, which deployed groups of warships, including a US aircraft carrier, to the South China Sea over the weekend.

Related Topics

Army China Trump Beijing Same Asia Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Virgin Hyperloop unveils passenger experience visi ..

21 minutes ago

MoCCAE explores leveraging innovation to implement ..

21 minutes ago

Hussain Nawaz takes jibe at Imran Khan over TI’s ..

1 hour ago

Abrarul Haq dedicates “Sun Le Tu” song to Imra ..

1 hour ago

104,200 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

Type Or Paste Your Text Here To Convert Chairman J ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.