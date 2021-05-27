UrduPoint.com
Conte Leaves Italian Champions Inter Milan By 'mutual Agreement'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 01:30 AM

Conte leaves Italian champions Inter Milan by 'mutual agreement'

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Antonio Conte has parted company with newly-crowned Serie A champions Inter Milan after leading them to a first title in 11 years, the Italian club confirmed on Wednesday.

"Inter Milan announces that it has reached an agreement for the consensual termination of the contract with coach Antonio Conte," the Chinese-owned club said in a statement.

Conte, 51, had a year left on his three-year contract after joining the club in 2019.

