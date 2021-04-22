UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Conte Says UEFA Needs To Change As Italian Teams Give Up On Super League

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:10 AM

Conte says UEFA needs to change as Italian teams give up on Super League

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte, whose club were among 12 involved in the failed European Super League project, believes UEFA needs to consider a possible better distribution of revenues.

Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus on Wednesday reluctantly followed all six English clubs as well as Atletico Madrid in giving up on the closed European tournament, while continuing to push for change in world football.

Conte said that while sport should always be based on "meritocracy" and "traditions", he believed the system of distribution of rights by the sport's governing bodies needs to evolve.

"Only a small part is given to clubs participating in competitions," said the former Chelsea and Juventus coach after the Serie A leaders were held 1-1 in their midweek league game against Spezia.

"Meritocracy must come first. Having said that, after everything that has happened, UEFA, they have to reflect too." "Clubs invest a lot in players and coaches, UEFA does not invest, although players are squeezed like lemons. Clubs must be rewarded more appropriately," he added.

Italian champions Juventus, whose president Andrea Agnelli was one of the driving forces behind the ill-fated proposal, accepted the withdrawal of most of the founding teams made the plan unworkable.

"(Juventus) believe that at present there are limited chances that the project be completed in the form originally conceived," the Turin club said.

They added that they were "convinced of the soundness of the project's sport, commercial and legal premises".

In an interview given before the withdrawal of the English clubs, Agnelli had insisted the breakaway league would go ahead.

"Between our clubs, there is a blood pact, we will move forward. (The project) has a 100 percent chance of success," Agnelli told La Repubblica.

"Football is no longer a game but an industrial sector and it needs stability." Shares in Juventus plunged, closing the day on Wednesday at more than 13 percent down, at 0.735 Euros, having reached their highest level since September on the announcement of the project.

Juve chief football officer Fabio Paratici defended the project as "a unique opportunity to try to lend a hand to the whole football pyramid".

"It was the same when we changed our logo. In the beginning it wasn't perceived well. It takes time to metabolise," he said after the team's 3-1 league win over Parma on Wednesday.

"These 72 hours were unique, we remain convinced of the goodness of the idea, of the project."

Related Topics

Football World Parma Turin Milan Same Turkish Lira September All Chelsea Atletico Madrid Coach Juventus AC Milan Inter Milan Blood

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed attends 1st virtual MoI Ramadan cou ..

6 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Falcon Release Programme enters 27th ..

7 hours ago

Ministry of Health obtains GC-Mark Certification i ..

8 hours ago

Etihad Airways continues industry leading research ..

9 hours ago

FAB initiates share transfer process for acquiring ..

9 hours ago

Executive Council of Dubai approves formation of E ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.