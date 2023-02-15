UrduPoint.com

Conte Searching For Spurs 'belief' After Milan Defeat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Conte searching for Spurs 'belief' after Milan defeat

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :Antonio Conte said he needs his Tottenham players to start believing in themselves after they fell to a 1-0 defeat at AC Milan on Tuesday which put their Champions League campaign at risk.

Spurs barely created anything at the San Siro and after Tuesday's defeat in the first leg of the last 16 matchup and the weekend's heavy loss to Leicester, Conte said it was his job to give his players more confidence.

"I think some players need some more belief, especially in attack. We need to rediscover that belief in we have lost in taking on your man, but there was great effort and desire," Conte told reporters.

"My job is to give players belief in themselves... we definitely need to try and improve." Conte has had to deal with serious injuries to Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma, which led to him having to pick youngsters Oliver Skipp and Pape Matar Sarr in midfield.

The Italian said the pair's performances gave him hope as he will have to do without Bentancur for the rest of the season while Bissouma needs an operation on a stress fracture to his ankle.

"To play this way in the Champions League and in San Siro in this atmosphere.

.. they played a really good game, I'm really happy," added Conte.

"This type of performance makes me more relaxed for the future because you consider that we could finish the season with three midfielders.

"I know I can count on these two players 100 percent." Despite the victory, Milan coach Stefano Pioli was left pondering what might have been as Charles De Ketelaere and Malick Thiaw missed golden opportunities to add to their aggregate lead late on.

Instead the seven-time European champions will have to defend a single-goal lead in London next month after a big win which gives them a chance of reaching the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time since 2012.

"Winning 2-0 would have been a better result, because we'll have an equally difficult match in London if not more so, but I can only be satisfied about the team's performance," said Pioli.

"It's obviously good, but in football it's the next match that counts. We can take a lot of positives from this match but Saturday (at Monza) we need to get back out there and win again."

Related Topics

Football Attack Job London Milan Man San Leicester Lead Turkish Lira Gold From Coach Tottenham AC Milan

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 February 2023

19 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th Fe ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 15th February 2023

24 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel o ..

Saif bin Zayed meets with Global General Counsel of TikTok

7 hours ago
 UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

UAE, Kuwait announce linkage of traffic systems

7 hours ago
 Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AE ..

Digital School, Emirates Red Crescent establish AED100 million fund supporting d ..

8 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister ..

Mohammed bin Rashid honours Sierra Leone Minister with Best Minister Award

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.